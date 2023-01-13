MadameNoire Featured Video

Janelle Monáe has guidelines about what she does and doesn’t do during certain points of her menstrual cycle.

The performer shared one of the quirky self-reminders she has during her ovulation phase in a recent interview with The New Yorker.

After breaking out the Notes app on her iPhone, the Dirty Computer singer said one of the highlights of her “Things to Always Remember List” is staying off social media when ovulating.

The singer and author reiterated the self-reminder while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Jan. 11.

“No, it’s serious,” Monáe emphasized after reading the quirk off her phone and receiving a laugh from the crowd.

“Just because you can say something, doesn’t mean you should say it,” and “I have the power to say no,” were some of the performer’s notes to herself.

Janelle Monáe’s interview with The New Yorker

Monáe, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, discussed being nonbinary and the need for inclusiveness.

“Some folks can call energy masculine and feminine, but I like to deal with it in terms of hardness versus softness,” she explained.

“You get people saying, ‘You’re supposed to act like this’ or ‘Women wear this’ — these gender norms that were pushed on me. I just had to get free from all of it. I’m not a stickler. If people say ‘woman,’ it doesn’t bother me. As long as I understand your intention, I give grace in those areas. But I think it’s good to continue to have the conversation around gender norms and pronouns. As we evolve as humanity, there are going to be so many things that we discover about ourselves, and I’m never so arrogant to believe that I have all the answers.”

Monáe stars in the new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, now available to stream on Netflix.

