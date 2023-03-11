MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion is returning to her hometown for her first performance of the year. The “Savage” superstar will hit the main stage in Houston for The AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

Stallion’s headlining act is leading the pack for the three-day weekend commemorating the NCAA Men’s Final Four beginning Mar. 31 until Apr. 2, according to BILLBOARD. The event will go down at Discovery Green Park. AT&T will use its Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones to film the concert through multiple camera angles.

RELATED: #WEMISSYOUMEG: 7 Most Memorable Megan Thee Stallion Moments

Related Stories AT&T Executive Michelle Jordan Shows HBCU Students How To Dream In Black

RELATED: Director Robert Townsend Says Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Want To Star In The Next ‘B.A.P.S.’

Stallion, 28, is no stranger to creating immersive concerts for her fans. In 2022, she released “Megan Thee Stallion: Enter Thee Hottieverse,” a first-of-its-kind VR concert experience.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Megan said via statement. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

The Grammy award winner’s return the stage is highly anticipated by fans and critics after her lengthy court battle against rapper Tory Lanez.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted Dec. 23 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The hip-hop star faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation to Canada.

RELATED : Tory Lanez’s Dad ‘Forgave’ Megan Thee Stallion, But ‘Will Not Back Down’ Until His Son Is Freed From Prison

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Apology From Label Head Carl Crawford For Trolling Her During Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion joins previously announced acts Lil Nas X, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Little Big Town for The AT&T Block Party Concert.

For those who can’t make it to the big show can register for the show and live-stream the event here.

RELATED: SZA Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion: ‘We’re All Rooting For You’