MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion has been quiet since Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting her in the foot. While she’s been silent, her peers have been showering her with encouraging and kind words. Recently, SZA sent her a shout out via her Instagram story.

“Just wanted to give some love to Meg,” the “Kill Bill” singer wrote. “Your beautiful, and we’re all rooting for you [white heart emoji].”

This whole ordeal has noticeably taken a toll on the Houston hottie. The shooting took place after the devastating loss of her mother and great-grandmother. She’s been made fun of on social media and been called a liar. During her testimony, Megan Thee Stallion shared the situation has caused thoughts of her not wanting to be here.

“I can’t even be happy. I can’t hold conversations with people for a long time. I don’t feel like I want to be on this earth,” she said during her testimony. “I wish he would have just shot and killed me if I knew I would have to go through this torture.”

The “Her” rapper added that she felt “every man that’s in a position of power that’s in the music industry” didn’t want to believe her.

“I’m a villain, and he’s the victim,” she said regarding how Tory Lanez is viewed.

Megan Thee Stallion Has Only Received One Apology

After Lanez was found guilty and his jail conversation with Kelsey Harris was released, 50 Cent even found himself apologizing. He’s guilty of poking fun at the 27-year-old more than once since she came forward.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” he said on Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “I said some things, and it was because… On social media I posted things that — when she was with Gayle [King]—she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point, I knew she was lying: It wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that it felt like she was lying, to me.”

Tory Lanez will be sentenced in February.