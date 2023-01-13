MadameNoire Featured Video

During a social media sermon Jan. 12, Tory Lanez’s father revealed that his son has forgiven Megan Thee Stallion despite facing a lengthy prison sentence for her 2020 shooting.

On Thursday, Lanez’s father Sonstar Peterson took to Instagram to share a few thoughts about his son’s turbulent shooting trial and conviction. Peterson, a former pastor and ordained minister, said that he, Tory and other members of their family forgave Megan “a long time” ago for reporting Tory to the police over the shooting incident.

“This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what?” he said in the video, which was reposted by The Shade Room. “Both my son, myself and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago because again we know that the principle of forgiveness is important to not be bound up with hatred, those things can cause diseases in the bones.”

Despite forgiving Meg, Sonstar Peterson says he will continue to fight for his son’s freedom

Further into his passionate sermon, Peterson talked about the importance of forgiveness and how its essential to protecting one’s spiritual and physical wellbeing.

“We know that the principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one’s heart, to cleanse one’s soul and to not be bound up with hatred,” he continued. “Hatred, resentment, bitterness — those things can actually cause diseases of the bones, it has been proven. And it can cause sickness in your body because you’re holding onto something that is negative against the real life force in your life.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted Dec. 23 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The hip-hop star faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation to his native Canada.

Peterson said that while he and Lanez have let go of any hatred towards Meg, he remains focused on fighting for his son’s freedom.

“Some will no doubt actually question: is he actually saying that Tory forgave Megan for all of what’s going on?” he added. “Yes, we have forgiven her. But what we will not back down from is the machine.”

Sonstar Peterson launches into a fiery tirade after Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict

Peterson’s righteous social media video comes just weeks after he rattled the Los Angeles courthouse with an angry outburst when jurors found Tory guilty of shooting Megan. Outside of the courtroom, Peterson lit into Jay-Z, who manages Meg under his Roc Nation label, for allegedly influencing the outcome.

“I just stood here in this Los Angeles country and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen,” Peterson shouted as a group of reporters stood around him. He went on to shame Meg’s attorney Alex Spiro, Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez, “and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation.” He then accused Jay-Z of bartering “the souls of young men.”

Watch the video below.

Tory Lanez is due back in court Feb. 28 for his sentence hearing. The hearing was pushed back to allow time for Lanez to find a new lawyer. Now, the rapper will be represented by David Kenner, the former lawyer of Suge Knight, Snoop Dogg and several other notable hip-hop stars, according to The Root.

Previously, Lanez was represented by George Mgdesyan.

