Megan Thee Stallion turns 28 years old today. And boy, does she have a lot to celebrate. With three Grammys, four BET Hip-Hop Awards and several prestigious accolades underneath her belt, the Houston hottie has shown that she is an unstoppable force.

Whether she’s dominating the music world with her infectious tunes or empowering fans to be confident and fearless, Megan Thee Stallion has become a pillar for those who dare to the take the road less traveled.

Her fans, who she affectionately calls the “Hotties,” appreciate her authenticity and the way she has been open about the challenges and hurdles she has faced during her come up in the rap game.

Even at the height of her career, Meg continues to give back to her community while using her incredible platform to champion a myriad of social causes. From domestic violence and mental health to women’s rights, Megan’s positive impact on the entertainment and society at large is abundantly clear.

She’s, sassy, bougie and classy, and today we have to give the hit maker all of the flowers for her big day. Here are some of our favorite moments from the hot girl’s career.

Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

While dominating the hip-hop center stage last year, the famous femcee fulfilled her lifelong dream of obtaining her Bachelors of Science in Health Administration. In December 2021, Megan walked the stage during her graduation at Texas Southern University donning a big smile and a fierce beat.

On Instagram, the rapper gushed about the significant moment to fans, telling her 30 million followers: “I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

During an 2020 interview with PEOPLE, the “WAP” rapper said she was driven to obtain her agree as an ode to her late mother Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after a difficult battle with brain cancer.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” the hip-hop titan shared, adding that she hoped to make her late grandmother proud of her accomplishments, too.

“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” Meg added. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Megan Thee Stallion takes a stand for Breonna Taylor during 2020 SNL performance

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion used her big performance on Saturday Night Live to slam Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron, after he failed to deliver justice for the tragic police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

During her energetic performance of “Savage,” the Houston hitmaker stood before a scrolling backdrop that bore the words “Protect Black Women” in bold. Halfway through the song, the music cut into the sound of loud gunfire, as Meg and her dancers stood silently in front of a screen filled with riddled bullets.

The jarring soundbite was immediately followed by a recording of activist Tamika Mallory, calling out Cameron for his decision to drop charges against the officers responsible for Taylor’s shooting death.

After the soundbite ended, Megan spoke directly to the audience:

“We need to protect our Black women. And love our Black women ’cause at the end of the day, we need our Black women.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B shock the world with “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion joined forces with Cardi B in 2020 to deliver their raunchy hit single “WAP,” a boppy hip-hop tune all about the power of femininity and sexuality. After the track soared across the Billboard charts, Republicans and conservatives clamored with anger and disgust due to the song’s suggestive lyrics. Heck, some people even called in and complained following the duo’s epic performance of “WAP” at the Grammys in 2021.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi’s bold display of fearlessness and divine feminine energy shook up a lot of people. But the two rap powerhouses never faltered. Even in the face of adversity, Megan remains confident and unapologetic.

Thee Stallion Twerks with Lizzo

When two Black queens at the top of their game link up, you know it’s going to be iconic. Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo did just that in 2020. A viral video of Megan twerking while Lizzo played a funky tune on her flute sent fans into a tizzy that year.

Showing off her sturdy knees and bodacious backside, Meg dropped down and twerked her bodacious clappas.

The hilarious moment captured a tender glimpse of Black sisterhood. It also left many fans feeling eager for the duo to collaborate on music.

Hopefully, there will be a Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo collab in the near future!

Megan Thee Stallion can be sassy and gushy, too!

Megan Thee Stallion is filled with spice and a little bit of sugar, too. The Billboard award recipient has been happily boo’d up with rapper Pardison Fontaine for the last two years. They have been a strong example of Black love and resilience. The couple has managed to cherish and hold on tight to one another through gossip and salacious headlines.

Last year, in honor of their two-year anniversary, Meg took to Instagram with a gushy tribute post, showering Fontaine with praise for his love and affection.

“Yr 2 with U 💙,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper captioned a photo carousel of tender moments throughout their relationship.

For Valentine’s Day this year, it looks like Meg and Pardi enjoyed some quality time together. A photo obtained by the Shade Room, captured the couple toasting shots of liquor in heart-shaped glasses, presumably celebrating the holiday.

Every strong Black woman needs a good Black man by her side. Together, the possibilities are endless.

Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez, creates mental health resource website

Megan Thee Stallion made the ultimate display of courage after she testified against Tory Lanez during his 2022 shooting trial. The rapper’s testimony came after a grueling year long smear campaign from the media, with several sites alleging that she may have lied about her 2020 shooting at the hands of Lanez.

Dressed down in a custom purple suit, the “Savage” hitmaker finally opened up about the harrowing night and slammed those supporting Lanez throughout their turbulent case.

“Every man in a position of power in the music industry has taken his side,” she told the Los Angeles courtroom.

“Not a day goes by without being called a liar,” the rapper continued. “This whole thing is about who I was having sex with, not who shot me, and I don’t know why.”

The star also admitted that she was hesitant to open up about the incident out of fear that it may hurt her career.

“I just did a song with Beyoncé, and now she knows I got shot,” Meg said, explaining that she “didn’t want to say anything” out of embarrassment. “I just did something I’ve always wanted, and now it’ll be overshadowed….This situation has been worse for me…I’ve turned into a type of villain while he’s a hero.”

In December 2022, Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Meg.

Before the verdict, the hip-hop titan created a mental health database for fans in need. The website featured a wide array of helpful resources for domestic violence victims, therapy and sexual violence counseling.

Megan Thee Stallion makes hilarious cameo in She Hulk