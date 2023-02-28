MadameNoire Featured Video

1501 Entertainment label head Carl Crawford is finally apologizing for trolling Megan Thee Stallion during her heated shooting trial with Tory Lanez late last year. During an interview with TMZ Hip Hop, Crawford and newly appointed 1501 president Kai “Verse” Tyler said they had no problem with the H-Town Hottie. In fact, Crawford took the opportunity to apologize to the Grammy Award-winner for stoking flames during her turbulent court case against Tory Lanez.

Fans were furious in April of last year when Crawford posted a video of himself smiling and clubbing alongside the Canadian rapper.

“U never know who u might bump into in the [emojis],” he captioned the corny video opp, including the hashtag #ProtectBlackmen, according to HotNewHipHop.

During his candid sit-down with TMZ, Crawford admitted that he was wrong for posting the unsavory video at such a tough time for Meg. He claimed his encounter with Lanez was just a petty stunt to get back at the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker after their sour fallout last year. In fact, the two didn’t even know each other before they were seen in the embarrassing video.

“Me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019,” Crawford told the outlet. “We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it’s unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet.”

Why were Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion beefing?

Crawford’s cringey post surfaced around the same time Meg filed a lawsuit against 1501 demanding to be let go from the imprint. He claimed that his petty antics came from being caught up in the suit and their heated spats on social media.

“I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion,” he continued. “It’s just the social media stuff, it turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem … I’m done with that.”

He added:

“You not gon’ hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media unless I’m doing something like this,” Crawford promised the publication. You not gon’ see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”

Here’s why Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against 1501 Entertainment

In court documents, the rapper argued that she had successfully fulfilled her contract following the release of 2021’s Something for Thee Hotties. But a month later, Crawford countersued stating that the album did not contain original material. The music exec claimed that the project was nothing more than a compilation of Megan Thee Stallion’s “old and previously released” tracks.

In order to fulfill her contract, Meg was required to deliver at least 12 “new master recordings of studio performances,” according to Crawford’s court filing. But thankfully in late December, the 28-year-old star landed a small victory in court when a judge denied Crawford’s motion to deem the project less than an album. After the release of her sophomore album Traumazine in August 2022, Meg amended her lawsuit to seek $1 million in damages from the label, according to BOSSIP.

Now, “the rapper and her lawyers are requesting a Harris County judge declare that Traumazine, her album released August 12, and Something for Thee Hotties, released in October 2021, “both constitute an ‘album’ as defined in the parties’ recording agreement,’ and therefore Megan “has satisfied all option periods” in her contract signed in 2018,” the outlet noted.

Meg has been signed to the former baseball star’s music label since 2018.

During his candid chat with TMZ, Crawford opened up about some of the “mistakes” he made during the early stages of 1501 and apologized for his lack of experience. He said he’s thankful to have Verse on board to steer the label toward a brighter future. He also walked back his previous statements about Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Last year, Crawford called out the famous rapper turned entrepreneur for “planting evil seeds” inside Meg’s head, TMZ noted.

Watch the full interview below. What do you think? Was Crawdford’s apology sincere?

