Director Robert Townsend Says Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Want To Star In The Next ‘B.A.P.S.’

B.A.P.S. director Robert Townsend says Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to be cast if the 1997 cult classic ever has a reboot or sequel. The director recently discussed the immense cultural impact of the beloved film, which originally starred Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle-Reid.

“There’s people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn’t get it. And those that love it — like you love it and you get it. I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake,'” Townsend told SlashFilm. “Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know.”

Townsend likened the 1997 film to The Beverly Hillbillies and called his project “silly and funny.” The director said that while people want a sequel, he’s unsure about moving forward following Desselle-Reid’s passing in 2020.

“It’s kind of interesting because some people love B.A.P.S. and then some people don’t like B.A.P.S. And some people are mad because they go, ‘You gave Halle Berry gold teeth and blonde hair.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I did!'” the director reflected.

“It’s a well-made movie and if you go on the ride and go, ‘Oh, it’s two country girls trying to make some money and then they find who they are,’ And at the end of the day, they do win. But it’s because they’re being honest and transparent,” Townsend added.

B.A.P.S.’ Influence

The film follows “two tacky homegirls” who move to Los Angeles hoping to score enough money to open a joint hair salon and soul food spot. While in Beverly Hills, main characters Nisi [Berry] and Mickey [Desselle-Reid] get involved with a dying millionaire and are eventually dubbed his B.A.P.S., “Black American Princesses.”

From pop culture to fashion to the psyches of Black women and girls everywhere, B.A.P.S.’ influence continues to uplift the film’s legacy over 25 years since its release.

