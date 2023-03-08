MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer’s upcoming documentary and album will be intimate reflections of her “Big Boss” status.

The new mother announced details about the two projects on Instagram March 7. Palmer shared that the documentary — seemingly titled Big Boss — is “a musical narrative” chronicling her experience in the music industry.

The trailer for the film shows snapshots and footage of Palmer throughout her rise from a child star to one of Hollywood’s most diverse talents. “I don’t need to be accepted by the cool kids or the elite bullsh-t — I just need to be accepted by me,” she proclaims.

“Overcoming this inner narrative that tells me no matter how far I come, I’m still not good enough,” her voiceover said elsewhere in the trailer. “Being different is one thing, feeling lonely is another. We all have our hurdles, but this one, I’m done with.”

RELATED CONTENT: “EXCLUSIVE: ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer!’ Podcast Is Now Streaming”

Palmer said, “I can’t wait for you guys to watch the film and hear the album,” in the caption of her Instagram post with the trailer. She also revealed that the projects are “coming this month ❤️.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Keke Palmer Reminds Social Media She’s An “Incomparable Talent” After Tweets On Colorism And Comparisons To Zendaya”

Big Boss Keke Palmer

Palmer said her documentary is her directorial debut in a July 2022 interview with British Vogue. She added that the accompanying album is “a collection of different vibes” representing her growth and current place in life.

“You feel shamed by being a boss – especially as a female,” Palmer said. “It’s like, only a man is allowed to have the kind of attributes that I have.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Keys To The Culture: Keke Palmer Launches The KeyTV Network To ‘Unlock Doors’ For ‘A New Generation Of Creators'”