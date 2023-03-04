MadameNoire Featured Video

New mommy and fan favorite Keke Palmer is keeping it all the way real about her motherhood journey, so far. She’s been affectionately candid about the milestone on her social media pages since giving birth to baby boy Leodis “Leo” Andrellton,

In a recent post captioned “I aint gon lie, I’m getting’ COOKED”, Keke gave a super shout out to single moms after reflecting on all the work in progress with a new child.

“I just came on here to say, if you are a single parent, pull out your cape. Matter fact, clip your angel wings. Because I don’t know how it is you did it,” Palmer said. “And I really don’t want this to sound pander-y or something like this, because I know there are a million and one reasons why somebody wants to be a single parent or becomes a single parent. Maybe they lost somebody, maybe they don’t want to deal with somebody, maybe it’s a choice.”

RELATED: Our Beloved Keke Palmer Welcomes An Adorable Baby Boy With Boo Darius Jackson

The NOPE actress got emotional reflecting on her inner circle who has been helping her while raising her new bundle of joy.

“But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village,” Palmer said.. “And sometimes that’s a privilege. And I just want anybody out there that’s a single parents that’s been doing this—friends of mine, people that I don’t know, family members of mine—really in my heart, it brings tears to my eyes. I am just truly, profoundly impressed.”

RELATED: Keke Palmer’s Pregnancy Gave Her The Glowing Skin She’s Always Wanted: ‘The Way My Baby Already Looking Out For Me’

On Feb. 27, the 29-year-old actress and her boo Darius Jackson announced the birth of baby Leo. While motherhood is still a fresh chapter for the superstar, we are rooting for her every step of the way.

RELATED: Keke Palmer’s Babymoon Was Full Of Rest & Relaxation