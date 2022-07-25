MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer is reminding the world that she’s an ‘incomparable talent.”

The Nope star’s message came after social media users shared commentary on whether colorism has played a factor in Palmer’s career trajectory and “mainstream popularity” in comparison to Zendaya.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer tweeted on July 24. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on Broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

“I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old,” the Akeelah and the Bee star recalled. “I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Social Media Compares Keke Palmer And Zendaya’s Careers

A conversation swirled on Twitter last week about whether the colorism in Hollywood has anything to do with where Palmer and Zendaya’s respective careers have landed.

The discussion stemmed from a tweet highlighting the questionable and problematic nature of media coverage describing Palmer’s presence in Nope as the multi-hyphenate’s “breakout role.”

“It’s so interesting seeing the conversation around Keke Palmer having her breakout or superstar moment. And it’s wild,” tweeted Teen Vogue’s Aiyana Ishmael. “We live in different worlds because in my household, Keke been a star for forever. Akeelah & The Bee was my dad’s favorite movie. It went triple platinum in my home.”

A tweet now with over 88,000 Likes added, “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

