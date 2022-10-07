MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer’s latest contribution to the entertainment world is a digital platform called KeyTV.

The multi-talented star shared on Instagram that she’s launching the platform to foster the representation of a diverse range of stories being told through the entertainment industry.

Palmer also highlighted her hope that KeyTV will help people get their foot in the door, especially in positions behind the camera lens.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of,” Palmer, 29, captioned a teaser for the platform. “Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one. Sharing the keys to the culture is my greatest gift – this is for you & for us, from me #keystotheculture #keytvnetwork.”

Keke Palmer launching KeyTV is only one of her recent wins…

KeyTV’s trailer lightheartedly emphasized Palmer’s success as an actress, singer, writer, director, and creative.

As an author, nonprofit co-founder, host, dancer, voice actor and more, Palmer truly is the well-rounded “Millennial Diva.”

The star was tapped to be the cover of 2022’s TIME100 Next, which features rising talents across the globe.

“I may not be thirty just yet, but I’ve been doing this for twenty years. In other words, Keke Palmer wasn’t built in a day 😉,” the star penned on Instagram. “I say that just because I know in our generation we have the blessing of seeing so many of our peers do incredible things or experience incredible acknowledgments so early on. Sometimes it can make you feel like you are behind or not where you should be.”

“However, life is a marathon not a race! It’s not about where you are right now, but where you end up. Keep going, none of us are done yet ❤️,” Palmer said at the post’s end.

We are so excited to see what comes from KeyTV and wish Palmer’s latest ventures the best.

