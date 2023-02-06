MadameNoire Featured Video

In a new relationship, you tend to be on your best behavior around your partner. This is especially true if you don’t live together. You have the freedom to choose when to be around your partner and when not to be. And if you know you’re in a bad mood, you just keep to yourself. Once you live with a partner, you can’t always protect them from your negative emotions. And if just one person is having a bad day, that energy permeates the entire household. Negativity is powerful, and even if you don’t want your shit to spill over into your partner’s cup, sometimes it just happens.

So, if you’re having a bad day, how do you stop it from ruining your partner’s day? When you’re emotionally close, it’s hard not to absorb one another’s energy. Learning how to balance the many emotions in the house is a great skill to have. Here’s what to do if you’re having a bad day and don’t want it to impact your partner.

Prepare Your Partner

Explain to your partner that you’re having a bad day and that you won’t be the best version of yourself today. Prepare them so they know what to expect. That way, if you are cold or short with them, they might be more forgiving. They already have the context that you’re having a bad day. If they’re in a good place, they can be the bigger person in that moment and remain calm. But you need to tell them early what’s going on, so they don’t take your bad mood personally.