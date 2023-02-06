MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo and her man proudly displayed their romance at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Feb. 4.

The Grammy-winning singer shared photos of herself and the comedian sharing tender embraces as they closely posed together ahead of the event.

Lizzo, 34, rocked a mini dress accented with a blue and black fringe on the garment’s neckline, arms and asymmetrical hem. She accessorized with black gloves, thigh-high boots, silver jewelry, a curly updo and blue eyeshadow for an elevated glam.

Wright, 35, matched his lady’s fly in a classic three-piece tux.

The comedian cheered on Lizzo during her live performance at the Pre-Grammy event, according to PEOPLE.

The singer publicly shared the couple’s displays of affection by dubbing the photos their “hard launch” on Twitter and Instagram.

Celebrities sent love the couple’s way on Instagram in the comments of Lizzo’s post.

SZA wrote, “A doll and her Ken,” and Kehlani said, “BEEN WAITIN.” Meanwhile, Lori Harvey said, “We love a hard launch.” Eric Andre added, “Happy Valentine’s Day and Black History Month 💗 ✊🏿 🇪🇹.”

Lizzo said her relationship with Myke would go the long haul in an interview with Howard Stern last December.

“I am very much in love with Myke. Absolutely, 100 percent,” the singer told Stern. “We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in…There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life [laughs].”

Lizzo confirmed that she and Myke are an item in an April 2022 interview with Andy Cohen.

The couple made their red carpet debut in June at an event for the Yitty founder’s Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The musician has since opened up about her and Myke’s nontraditional relationship and what circumstances she would need to consider marriage.

