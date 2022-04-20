MadameNoire Featured Video

After being spotted several times since late last year with a mystery man by her side, Lizzo recently confirmed she’s in a relationship with a new boo.

The star revealed the news earlier this week after Andy Cohen asked on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy if the “Truth Hurts singer” was still together with the date she was photographed with at a Los Angeles restaurant named Craig’s on Valentine’s Day.

After a bellowing laugh, Lizzo confirmed the relationship by admittedly saying, “Yeah, whatever, yeah.”

When asked about whether it’s hard to be an uber-popular and Grammy-winning singer who’s dating someone without the same level of fame, Lizzo said it hadn’t been a problem for her and her man in their relationship.

“If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor,” she said of fame’s role in the dynamic with her partner. “It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

The singer additionally shared that her boyfriend was present at Saturday Night Live this past weekend when the performer rocked the stage as the weekly sketch show’s host and musical performance on April 16.

Play

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘There Was No Lizzo Before Lizzo’: Lizzo Talks Success And Dismantling Stereotypes”

Lizzo and her man were spotted together outside the Crustacean Beverly Hill in October 2021, according to PEOPLE.

The face of the mystery man in a photo shared by the outlet matches the same one of a tall and bearded gentleman walking behind Lizzo in a paparazzi snapshot of the couple from January, which is included below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Lizzo Teases Us With A New Single And A Glimpse Of Her Derrière”

Since the “Good As Hell” singer recently spilled the beans on her relationship, time will tell if and when the two will make their romance Instagram official.

RELATED CONTENT: “Here’s What You Need To Know About Lizzo’s New Shapewear Line, Yitty”