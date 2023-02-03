MadameNoire Featured Video

The wins just keep on rolling in for Lizzo. On Feb. 2, the Grammy-award-winning singer successfully secured a new trademark– “100% THAT B*tch.”

According to the trademark filing obtained by PEOPLE, Lizzo, 34, secured the popular phrase from her “Truth Hurts” song as a federal trademark, which she can now use for clothing, merchandise and other apparel.

“Considering the entirety of the record, we find that most consumers would perceive 100% THAT B*tch used on the goods in the application as associated with Lizzo rather than as a commonplace expression,” the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) said in a statement Thursday.

This a big win for Lizzo. Last year, the USPTO’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) rejected Lizzo’s application because officials claimed the phrase didn’t “entitle the applicant as a singer-songwriter to appropriate for itself exclusive use of the phrase.”

Lawyers for the “About Damn Time” hitmaker countered the argument with receipts of Lizzo’s strong connection to the phrase. They referenced multiple social media posts, e-commerce and event sites, where the phrase was directly linked to the star. And in the end, it worked in her favor.

“All of the evidence of record regarding third-party use of 100% THAT Bitch is from 2017 or later,” the TTAB further explained of their decision Thursday. “The Urban Dictionary entry for the term is dated June 12, 2019. Thus, the evidence is contemporaneous with or subsequent to the release of Lizzo’s hit single ‘Truth Hurts.'”

The TTAB added:

“There is no evidence of use of the term ‘100% THAT B*tch’ prior to 2017, so we have no indication that the proposed mark already was widely used, over a long period of time and by a large number of merchandisers before Lizzo popularized it.”

“Truth Hurts” appeared on Lizzo’s 2019 album Cuz I Love You. The hit smash went No. 1 on the Billboard charts and earned her one of her first Grammy Awards.

We wonder what kind of goodies the star will create now that she has secured the trademark. Maybe new Yitty apparel?

Only time will tell.

