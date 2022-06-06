MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo finally debuted her new man over the weekend.

The “Good as Hell” hitmaker and her boyfriend Myke Wright made a red carpet appearance alongside one another during the star’s FYC event for her buzzing Amazon Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

On Instagram, the star shared a few pics showcasing the festivities from the big night. One photo captured the 34-year-old donning a hot pink pleated dress and matching arm-length gloves as she posed for a picture with her new boo. Wright opted for a sleek pin-striped suit and black shoes as he smiled for the photo opp.

Another pic in Lizzo’s gallery showed the singer placing her pink gloved hand over Wright’s. Lizzo wore a sparkling flower-shaped ring on her finger.

Naturally, some fans in the comment section questioned whether wedding bells would be ringing soon for the star.

“Did you get engaged, girl??? one fan asked, while another social media user chimed in “congratulations my big beauty @lizzobeeating. He’s a damn lucky man!”

We’ll it might be a little too soon for wedding speculation as Lizzo and Wright have only been dating for a couple of months. Lizzo and Wright were first seen out together in October 2021. Back in April, the pair were spotted holding hands as they left Crags in Hollywood after the Yitty founder’s 34th birthday celebration. Wright also attended the star’s SNL debut.

During a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Lizzo opened up about her budding romance with Wright. Cohen asked the “Truth Hurts” crooner if it was “hard” dating her new man given the fact that she’s a huge superstar, to which she replied:

“If you have the right person then no. …Not at all, it’s not even a factor.”

Lizzo added:

“It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

Play

RELATED CONTENT: There Was No Lizzo Before Lizzo’: Lizzo Talks Success And Dismantling Stereotypes