Lizzo is slowly sharing more and more details about her romance with comedian Myke Wright.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the singer explained that the idea of a long-term monogamous relationship “scares” her.

Even still, Lizzo said she does believe in love that lasts a lifetime.

“I think a traditional relationship [for 10 years] scares me, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever,” the “Rumors” singer said.

Explaining what a traditional relationship consists of in her view, she added, “Monogamy, I think to me, is a little claustrophobic — I think because there’s the rules.”

“I think a love relationship that’s not monogamous has no rules,” Lizzo continued. “I think people who do poly and all that stuff — there’s still rules. I don’t want any rules.”

“But that doesn’t mean I’m out here f–king and sucking and ducking,” the Grammy winner clarified. “It doesn’t mean he is either. It just means that there are no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event.”

Lizzo — born Melissa Jefferson — said Wright is a part of the “genuine” and close circle she keeps around her.

“Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends,” she said of her and Wright’s relationship before her fame. “It hit different when they knew you before 2019.”

Lizzo And Wright’s Relationship

Lizzo confirmed she and Wright are an item back in April while speaking with Andy Cohen on the Bravo network executive’s SiriusXM series Radio Andy.

The couple has been photographed together by paparazzi since last year and made their official public debut at Lizzo’s 34 birthday party bash, according to PEOPLE.

Lizzo also attended an event for the Grammy winner’s Amazon Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on June 4.

