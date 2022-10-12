MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo is opening up more than ever about her romance with her boyfriend, performer Myke Wright.

The “Good As Hell” singer discussed whether or not she’ll marry Wright and unpacked her comments in July about the couple’s nontraditional romance.

“I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it,” Lizzo shared as Vanity Fair‘s November 2022 cover star.

“Is monogamy a religion?” she rhetorically asked the outlet’s reporter. “People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”

Regarding whether she wants to get married, Lizzo said it depends on the couple’s financial future.

“If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together,” she explained. “I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage. I’m not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I’m thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me.”

“How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole ‘You complete me, you’re my other half,'” the singer stated. “No. I’m whole, and you’re incredible too. We’re like the mirror image of each other. We’re connected. But that doesn’t mean I was incomplete when I met him.”

Lizzo and Myke Wright’s Relationship

Lizzo confirmed her relationship with Wright in April — although she’s been fairly private about her love life since her rise to fame.

The Grammy-winning artist was even more candid when she said the monogamous lifestyle wasn’t for her in an interview on The Breakfast Club.

“I think a traditional relationship [for 10 years] scares me, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever,” Lizzo said.

“Monogamy, I think to me, is a little claustrophobic — I think because there’s the rules,” she continued.

“But that doesn’t mean I’m out here f–king and sucking and ducking,” she went onto clarified. “It doesn’t mean he is either. It just means that there are no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event.”

