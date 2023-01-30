MadameNoire Featured Video

Nia Long recently shared an update on her love life following her very public split from Ime Udoka last year.

The You People actress said she has her “eye on one person” during a an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Jan. 27.

Long coyly added, “I’m not saying, I’m never telling,” when Barrymore prompted her to share more details on her crush.

The Best Man star said she’s “nervous” about dating and was intrigued when Barrymore brought up using dating apps. Long asked how Barrymore gets matched with other dating profiles and what types of men are on the apps.

When Barrymore asked Long’s current romantic status, the latter replied, “I’m so single.”

Nia Long And The Single Life

Long’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show comes over a week after she squashed rumors about her and Omarion being an item.

A now-viral video captured at the You People premiere showed the actress and the “Touch” singer posing for photos together before briefly holding hands.

Omarion later posted the clip on Twitter with a blushing emoji.

Long straightened out all the speculation after The Shade Room reposted the clip with the caption, “The smile on Omarion’s face says it all!”

The actress took to the comments and said, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF 😘.”

Long and Udoka officially ended their relationship in December 2022 after 13 years together.

The former couple’s split followed Udoka’s alleged cheating scandal with a staffer for the Boston Celtics.

Long seemingly confirmed Udoka’s infidelity when she called out the Boston Celtics for making “a very private situation public.”

