Nia Long and her fiancé Ime Udoka have ended their 13-year relationship following the alleged cheating scandal that rocked the internet.

A representative for Long told PEOPLE the long-term romantic partners are “no longer together, but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source additionally shared.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka’s Split

Long and Udoka started dating in 2009, became engaged in 2015 and share an 11-year-old child.

Long also has a 21-year-old son with her ex Massai Z. Dorsey.

The seeming confirmation of Long and Udoka’s split comes days after the actress reflected on the NBA coach’s cheating scandal in an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 1.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long told the outlet.

“It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him,” the mother of two said, speaking about her 11-year-old.

“If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing,” the actress added.

The rumored split also comes a day after Netflix dropped the trailer for the Kenya Barris-directed new film, You People, starring Long, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Jonah Hill.

Long addressed Udoka’s cheating scandal in a statement released in September after news broke that NBA coach allegedly had an inappropriate and intimate relationship with a Boston Celtics team staffer.

Read more on that below.

