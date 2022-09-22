Social media is rallying behind Nia Long as rumors swirl her longtime partner and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an ‘improper intimate relationship’ with a staffer for the Celtics.
The former basketball player is likely facing a suspension from his role as head of the Celtics “for the entire 2022-23 season,” according to ESPN.
Sources that informed the outlet claim the pending suspension is over Udoka’s “role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff.”
While the relationship is considered “a violation of the organization’s guidelines,” ESPN claims “the proposed penalty for Udoka is largely unprecedented for a sitting head coach in the NBA.”
Senior NBA writer and insider Shams Charania additionally tweeted on Sept. 22: “Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of [the] franchise’s code of conduct.”
Social Media’s Support For Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Cheating Rumors
Social media users are commenting about Udoka’s alleged cheating underneath a photo of the coach Long posted back in May.
The sentiments of the actress’ fans included:
“Huge fumble 😢 Stay up Ms. Long. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,”
“Delete that clown’s picture,”
“We’re all speechless 😶 smh😩,”
and “Buddy’s a goof.”
Long also posted a cryptic video on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 22 that centers finding light after “darkness.”
“When you see people change their whole life and start walking down a path of enlightenment, hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine, understand one thing: that light that you see, understand one thing about that light: they had to go into the darkness to get it. No shadow, no light, know shadow, know light,” a voiceover in the video states.
See Black Twitter’s Reactions Down Below.
