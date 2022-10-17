MadameNoire Featured Video

Cam’ron let Nia Long know he’s romantically ready and waiting for her by sliding into the actress’ DMs.

The rapper shared his lengthy message to Long on his Instagram feed on Oct. 16 and said he’d gone a week with no response back from her.

Killa Cam’s love note to the actress made his romantic interest in her clear in light of Long’s fiancé, Ime Udoka, recently being caught up in a cheating scandal.

“Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Cam’ron penned to Long. “Your perseverance as a strong Black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”

“You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this,” he continued. “Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better than that.”

“You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine for as a couple,” the rapper wrote.

After translating some French to remind Long that they have “one life to live,” Cam’ron said, “As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching The Best Man I was inspired to reach out. Because that’s what I am — the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi amor or should I say ‘Ni-amour.”

“I leave you with this: ‘The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely technical,'” Cam said at the end of his message. “Until the next time the sun rises and the moon falls.”

Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Scandal

Udoka, the head coach of the Boston Celtics, was suspended from the job in September in connection to the claim he had a consensual sexual relationship with a team staffer.

Long has been fairly quiet about the scandal, and it’s unclear whether she and Udoka will try to work things out.

