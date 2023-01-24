MadameNoire Featured Video

Nia Long is spilling the tea on why she didn’t star in Charlie’s Angels alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

The You People star denied passing up a role in the female-forward action flick to star in Martin Lawrence’s comedy Big Momma’s House.

Long explained she wasn’t a contender for the Charlie’s Angels role because of casting qualms.

“Charlie’s Angels did not want me because they said I looked too sophisticated and too old next to Drew Barrymore,” Long shared in a recent interview with Yahoo.

Giving props to the actress who ultimately got the part, Long said Lucy Liu was “great in that role.”

Long also admitted that she’s unsure she would’ve been able to pull off some of the stunts Liu did as a Charlie’s Angel.

“You can’t do everything, and every opportunity isn’t for you,” said Long. “And as much as it would’ve been fun to play that character, I think Big Momma’s House was probably more fun for me.”

Liu, 54, is two years older than Long, 52.

Charlie’s Angels actresses Diaz and Barrymore are 50 and 47, respectively.

Long said she didn’t believe casting’s reasoning behind rejecting her in a 2020 interview with Insider.

“I think that was just a nice way to say you’re a little too Black,” the actress noted. “Personally, that’s what I think. Because if you notice there were no brown skin [actors]. I mean, honestly, I would have been the blackest thing in the film.”

Long recalled wearing a blazer and jeans to her audition, but didn’t think the director should have equated that with her being “too sophisticated” for the role.

Do you think Long would’ve made a good Charlie’s Angel? Sound off in the comments.

