Starting off the new year right includes having an on-point beauty regimen.

January is a great month to take inventory of products you love to use and new staples to add to your skin, body, hair and wellness routines. Approaching a refresh to your beauty routines should also include looking at the expiration dates on your products and tossing anything past its prime. After all — new year, new you, new routine, right?

MADAMENOIRE’s reported on several of the month’s most exciting beauty launches, including PATTERN Beauty’s new hair dryer and Tia Mowry’s haircare line. We even learned some of YSL Beauty ambassador Zoë Kravitz’s favorite beauty products for staying an “IT” girl on the go.

The roundup below features the best items that helped us slay our way into the new year. We’re excited to see what beauty launches and products will come our way throughout the rest of 2023.

Read through our faves below.

Osea Vagus Nerve Bath Oil

This bath oil’s scent blend of lavender, lemon, tea tree and Moroccan rosemary signals the body to reduce stress.

Relax by adding a few drops of this into your next bath, or enjoy the aromatherapy benefits by using this product as a shaving oil.

Regardless, your skin’s left feeling smooth and supple after every use.

$48 via Osea.

Natura Ekos Tukumā Body Lotion

This lotion glides on the skin and leaves a lightweight hydration that isn’t messy or greasy. Natura relies on crude butter and oil from the Tucumã fruit of the Amazon rainforest as a unique base. This product’s formula ​traps moisture in by protecting and stimulating more of the skin’s naturally produced hyaluronic acid.

$27 via Natura.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser

This creamy foaming cleanser gently washes away impurities for those with sensitive and dry skin.

Dr. Jart+’s Cicapair line utilizes a Centella Asiatica-based (Tiger Grass) complex to calm your complexion, reduce redness and soothe irritation.

$26 via Dr. Jart+.

Urban Hydration Renew & Restore Vanilla Sugar Body Scrub

We love leaving a jar of this exfoliating and brightening skin scrub by the sink to keep our hands soft and supple.

Infused with Vitamins A and E, this scrub promotes moisture retention, cellular regeneration and smooths the skin.

$7 via Urban Hydration.

Enuf Period Organic Full Spectrum CBD The Ritual – Cycle Support CBD Balm

This CBD balm offers a natural way to relieve pain from menstrual cramps or body aches at any time of the month.

Scented with patchouli, cedarwood, lavender and peppermint, this product’s aromatherapy provides an added dose of relaxation when you need it most.

$77 via Enuf Period.

Leland Francis Body Serum

Leland Francis’ Body Serum is the brand’s hero product.

The lightweight serum is best used right after the shower to soothe, moisturize, repair and firm the skin.

This product is great for treating wrinkles on the body and leaves you with a luminous, youthful and radiant glow.

$88 via Leland Francis

Eighth Day The Resurfacing Tonic

This Resurfacing Tonic uses lactic and glycolic acid to “resurface the skin’s outer layer, remove UV damaged cells, balance pH and promote healthy, glowing skin.”

We love using it as a toner in our nighttime routine while preparing our skin to look its best in the morning.

Cucumber and aloe extracts in this peel help soothe the skin and improve the “tolerability of acids.”

Make sure to follow up with a moisturizer after applying and use sunscreen!

