Tia Mowry’s haircare line 4U by Tia is now available at Walmart stores nationwide.

The actress’s haircare range includes eight products for those with 2A to 4C hair types. Some of the star ingredients that pop up in formulas throughout the collection are sea moss, flaxseed, vitamin E and aloe vera.

Mowry created her haircare line in partnership with Amyris, “a synthetic biotechnology and renewable chemical company,” according to PEOPLE.

The resulting collaboration provides clean and sustainable natural hair products to consumers at an affordable price. Everything within the collection is $10.99 or less per item.

The brand’s ethos is all about making anyone’s natural hair journey “simpler” and more straightforward.

4u By Tia At Walmart

Mowry’s teased 4U by Tia on social media for several weeks. On Jan. 11, the mother of two shared a lengthy Instagram caption about the importance of hair representation.

The actress shared that she’s been working on a “special project” and posted a video with a message that read, “Let Black Hair Be Black Hair.”

Tia revealed the brand Jan. 17 and described it as “an accessible, high performing, natural hair care line that elevates and never weighs down your curls.”

“I started this journey with the goal of finding a way to LOVE my natural hair for what it is and what it can be. I passionately believe that EVERYONE deserves healthy, strong hair that is uniquely yours,” Mowry captioned another post.

“This passion led me to a team of the best of the best to formulate cleaner haircare products at an accessible price. Together, we turned to nature to craft the most effective products and developed a collection that works with your already naturally beautiful hair.”

Hear Mowry talk about her hair and 4U’s launch below.

