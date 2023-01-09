MadameNoire Featured Video

Since launching PATTERN Beauty in 2019, Tracee Ellis Ross has sought to innovate the haircare industry, releasing an array of shampoos, conditioners, and brushes that are formulated based on hair type and desired styling.

Ross continues to remain a trailblazer in natural hair maintenance, now releasing THE PATTERN Blow Dryer to the public.

In an effort to help those with textured hair utilize heat products without damaging their natural curl patterns, Ross developed the PATTERN Blow Dryer with a “curl conscious” mindset. Unlike traditional products of the same category, the styling tool and its additional comb and diffuser attachments were developed with lock-in connectors to prevent breakage or detachment.

The Blackish actress did a stunning reveal on Instagram in the early Jan. 9.

Ross hopes to cultivate a system where heat is used responsibly and without fear for hair damage, while also reducing the time necessary to style natural hair on a regular basis.

This mission is personal to Ross and her own hair journey, understanding having to “nurse her hair back to health” after putting heat on it without proper treatment. With this being the first product in PATTERN beauty’s expansion into the heated hair styling market, Ross seeks to “improve our relationship with heat,” she tells Essence.

Believing our hair is a portal that “connects us to our legacy, history, and stories in our culture,” Ross and PATTERN continue to formulate products that nourish and strengthen hair while also expanding all that can be created with natural curls and coils.

PATTERN’s Heat Collection also includes a heat protectant and shine spray to use in addition to the blow dryer, and is available for purchase at Patternbeauty.com and will be in store and online at Ulta.

