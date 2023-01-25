MadameNoire Featured Video

Zoë Kravitz recently revealed how her famous parents have informed her approach to beauty.

Boasting 8.2 million followers on Instagram, the YSL Beauty brand ambassador and actress is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

Zoë shared that her parents always encouraged self-expression and self-care in an interview with Byrdie.

“Both my parents are people who have always marched to the beat of their drum and embraced their individuality,” she explained. “I was taught to care for myself, my skin, and my body, and listening to your body is a huge part of beauty.” “Doing your own thing is part of what makes people so beautiful,” the actress added. “When I see someone being themselves unapologetically, that always shines through everything.”

The Batman star described YSL Beauty’s Touche Éclat as her “little magic wand” while sharing her favorite beauty products. Zoë said she loves the concealer because it brightens up her skin and covers blemishes when she’s on the go.

The Pussy Island director “swears by Biologique Recherche to keep her complexion vibrant.”

Zoë said she washes her face in the morning and at night, and often follows up with a face mask before applying a serum and moisturizer. Her “simple” skincare routine avoids heavily fragranced products.

“I love the Augustinus Bader moisturizer, and Barbara Sturm has some great serums,” she noted.

Zoë Kravitz on Beauty, Fame and Body Acceptance

Zoë opened up about her appearance in a 2019 interview with British Vogue.

The actress shared that having an awareness of her parent’s fame contributed to her battling a decade-long eating disorder.

Zoë also discussed fame and beauty’s influence on her adolescence in a 2015 cover story for Complex.

