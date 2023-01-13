MadameNoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey remains relatively tightlipped about her personal life. When she does come into the public eye she often finds herself clearing things up. During a sit down on Entertainment Tonight with Adrienne Bailon Haughton, she set the record straight on her dating life and spoke about all the misconceptions she heard about herself.

“It’s so funny, because I’m so quiet, there’s been so many stories that have been made up about me,” the 26-year-old said. “I’ve seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I’ll see the guy, and I’m like, ‘I’ve actually never even met him before.'”

She’s also been linked to Diddy and his son, Justin Combs. While she didn’t say names, Harvey said she never dated a father and son before. She’s even read headlines about her sexuality.

“I’ve heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true,” she said. “I’ve even heard that I’m a lesbian at one point. So you know, there’s been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions.”

Lori Harvey Shared What Advice Steve Harvey Gave Her About Dating

Lori Harvey’s father Steve Harvey is known to give valuable advice on dating, so of course he shares gems with his baby girl. One thing she said the Family Feud host told her to remember is that she’s “the prize.”

“[That] means not compromising my values, my happiness, my peace, not settling for less than what I know I deserve and not being afraid to walk away from a situation if it’s no longer serving me,” she said.

Steve Harvey recently appeared on the Today show and gave an update on how she’s been doing since breaking up with Michael B. Jordan after a year.

“She’s done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right,” he said. “And I think she’s in a really good place in her life right now. I think she’s content with Lori and I think that’s a great place for her to start from.”

Harvey appears to be doing great because she is now dating Damson Idris. The couple made it Instagram official with a picture of the Snowfall star kissing Harvey on the cheek while she is all smiles on his IG story.

