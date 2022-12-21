MadameNoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey is unapologetic about basking in an era of self-love.

The model and SKN by LH founder opened up about being selfish right now as she prioritizes her wants and needs in a new cover story published this week.

As the daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey and one of Hollywood’s most private but noteworthy bachelorettes, Harvey said:

“This moment is about me. I feel like it’s always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little self-ish right now. It’s my time.”

The entrepreneur, who describes herself as “a super-private person,” explained that she’s just a young woman trying to “figure it out” while also being in the public eye.

“That magnifies everything. It magnifies your mistakes,” the 25-year-old said of being in the spotlight. “It magnifies the ups and downs of just navigating your life and figuring it out yourself.”

“It’s not about being arrogant or about feeling like I’m too good, or too this or too that,” Harvey said of prioritizing her happiness in life and love.



“I know my worth, and I know my value. I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve. That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody.”

Regarding her self-love philosophy,” Harvey said, “Put yourself first. Love yourself. Put yourself on the highest pedestal, and don’t ever come down.”

Lori Harvey On Her Self-Love Cover Story

On Dec. 19, Harvey shared on social media she’s “so over the moon” about her latest cover story.

“This Black Love issue is a personal love letter from me to the world. My rules, my journey, my way,” she shared.

See photos from Harvey’s cover story down below.

