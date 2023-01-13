MadameNoire Featured Video

Baby Love Sean Combs received big doses of affection from her elder brothers.

King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29, took their respective Instagram accounts recently to share photos of themselves spending time with the newest member of their father’s expanded brood.

The Bad Boy Records mogul, 53, welcomed Love in October with data specialist Dana Tran.

Justin’s snapshots showed the 29-year-old dripped out in jewelry, a white tank top, and black shorts as he held his baby sister.

In a second photo, the actor leaned his head down to plant a sweet kiss on Love’s cheek.

King shared photos of himself cradling his baby sister only hours later. Love, three months old, lays closely on the 24-year-old’s chest while donning a Burberry outfit.

Justin captioned his photos “My twin 💙” — while King wrote “BABY LOVE” underneath his post.

Diddy’s Family Welcomes Love Sean Combs

Around the holidays, Diddy shared photos of his family with their newest addition.

The father of seven posted a photo of himself sitting with baby girl in his arms while surrounded by loved ones dressed in festive green and red pajamas.

Justin Combs was noticeably the only child missing from the holiday photos Diddy shared with his followers.

The mogul captioned the post, “Merry Christmas from my family to yours. Love ❤️.”

Diddy shares Justin with stylist Misa Hylton and three children — King, D’Lila and Jessie –with his late ex Kim Porter.

The mogul adopted Porter’s son Quincy early in their relationship and he also has a daughter, Chance, with Sarah Chapman.

