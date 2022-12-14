MadameNoire Featured Video

Relationship and dating “norms” of any given era are often, in multiple ways, emblematic of what is happening at that time in history. Dating is, on the surface, about sexual attraction, flirting and fun. Beneath the surface, there is a lot more going on. Global news, political changes, social changes, civil issues. These all impact the way a person thinks, feels and expresses themselves and even how they choose a partner.

We’re currently living in a time when people are making their views known more than ever. According to a poll by Harvard Kennedy School, more young people are engaged in politics than ever. A report by the University of Georgia shows that people are turning to social media more than ever for advocacy work. Put simply, putting one’s beliefs out there is becoming more common. And it’s impacting the dating world, too. How could it not?

Head of marketing at Match’s dating app for Black singles, BLK, shared an interesting report on trends being spotted among users of the app. These might be a signal of where dating is going as a whole for 2023. Here’s a look at the trends and predictions for Black singles this coming year.

Match My Ambition

BLK provides tools called “stickers” for app users to put on their profile. These can be indicators of interests, hobbies and more. “Black Business Owner” is one of these stickers, and BLK reports that they’re seeing a surge in usage of this one.

Entrepreneurs are showing an increased interest in finding other entrepreneurs to date. Rather than keeping work interests and love life separate, many Black daters want to find a romantic partner who is equally interested in entrepreneurialism and career growth.