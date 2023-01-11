MadameNoire Featured Video

Steve Harvey has given an update on how his daughter Lori Harvey has been doing since her breakup with Michael B. Jordan. While visiting the Today show, he said Harvey has been doing just fine as a single woman. Even though he couldn’t say much, he said Harvey has been doing well despite the criticism she receives.

“I’m not allowed to talk about anything. I’ve given her advice quite a few times but you know, it’s difficult ’cause she’s 25,” the Family Feud host said. “She’s growing up as a public figure. She doesn’t get to make her mistakes like everybody else. Everybody else gets to make their mistakes in the cloak of darkness at your house. Hers gets publicized.”

Harvey then praised the SKN founder for how she’s been navigating through life and said she’s in a “great place.”

“But she’s done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right,” he continued. “And I think she’s in a really good place in her life right now. I think she’s content with Lori and I think that’s a great place for her to start from.”

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan broke up in 2022 after dating for over a year.

Steve Harvey Gave A Piece Of Relationship Advice

In true Steve Harvey fashion, he gave some relationship advice while chatting with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. He said a relationship should be something that adds to your life, not a source of validation.

“If you come into a relationship wanting, needing, empty — when you come in empty, a person can pour into you whatever they want,” he said. “But if you come in full? I’m already full so now I need you to make additions. I don’t need you to pour anything in me. That usually don’t work out.”

