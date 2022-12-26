MadameNoire Featured Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs joined in on a holiday ritual that has become an online tradition for Christmas Day: Celebrities posting Xmas flicks.

On Instagram, The six-time daddy shared a photo of himself surrounded by his young brood: Quincy, Christian, Chance, Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs; and holding the youngest and latest addition, a baby girl named Love Sean Combs as recently reported by MADAMENOIRE.

Diddy sat at the center of the photo cradling his two-month old infant who was at the center of attention just weeks ago. The birth announcement for Baby Love caused quite the melee and set off arguments, debates and a rumored breakup between Diddy and his “shawty wop,” City Girl, Yung Miami.

The family donned festive green and red pajamas. Mama Combs and Chance’s mom Sarah made cameos in additional photos. Visibly missing from the picture is Justin Combs, Diddy’s oldest biological child who he fathered with hip hop stylist Misa Hylton. The proud Papi captioned the post:

Merry Christmas from my family to yours. Love ❤️

The Diddy bunch is among several celebrity families who took to social media to share their holiday pictures and cheer. Here are a few of MN’s favs.

Keyshia Kaoir

The Davises also known as the Wopsters keep it real icy for Christmas in all white pajamas and a gaggle of gifts wrapped in silver

Emily B

Emily B’s aesthetic was all black everything with accents of gold for an elevated holiday look.

Kandi Burruss

Kandi and the gang stayed with traditional with family fun at the center of her Xmas portraits.

Porsha Williams

Porsha is still riding high off her recent nuptials and showing off blended family bliss.

Ciara Wilson

The Wilsons served classic, Black family vibes for Xmas.

Yandy Smith-Harris

Yandi’s crew came through dressed down and suited and booted in their family photos.

Cardi B

Cardi’s Christmas pictures are always a good look. The Bronx-born rapper has become known for her huge Xmas trees and blended family flicks.

Does your family participate in the picture taking tradition? Who are some of your favorites?

