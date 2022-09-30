MadameNoire Featured Video

An anonymous woman has filed a lawsuit against Diddy for allegedly unjustly terminating her.

According to TMZ, “Jane Doe” claimed that she had been the nanny for Diddy’s twin daughters, Jesse and D’Lila, since the day after Kim Porter’s death in 2018. Jane Doe moved into Diddy’s estate and provided the twins with 24/7 care. She said that once she became pregnant in August 2020, she asked for a maternity leave. Jane Doe, who claimed she is Porter’s niece, is alleging that when she requested maternity leave, the Hip-Hop mogul became “infuriated.” When he was about to begin her leave, she claimed that she was instead fired.

She claimed that Diddy’s reps contacted her and said she was terminated because she set a bad example for his daughter by being unmarried and pregnant.

Diddy and his reps released a statement shutting down the complainant’s claims and accused her of filing this lawsuit for a money grab. The statement also revealed her first name, Raven.

This lawsuit is a meritless shakedown to extort money from Mr. Combs. Raven is not the niece of Kim Porter as she falsely alleges; nor is there any legal basis for this case to be filed under the anonymity as a ”Jane Doe.” Raven was a part time babysitter to the twins who Mr. Combs kept on the job back in 2018 to provide continuity for the twins following the untimely death of their mother. Mr. Combs graciously permitted Raven to live in his home with her son and treated them like “family.”

The Bad Boy Records hitmaker said her employment was never permanent and she was aware of this.

Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school. In fact, Raven’s transition out of her role was planned and agreed to by her long before she even mentioned that she was pregnant. Mr. Combs will take swift and immediate action to protect his family against these false claims.

Jane Doe is asking for “unspecified damages.”