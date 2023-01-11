MadameNoire Featured Video

Alyssa Scott is keeping her late son Zen Cannon in mind as she embraces life with her and Nick Cannon’s second child, newborn Halo Marie Cannon.

The model posted a photo of her process packing up Zen’s dresser of baby clothes on her Instagram Stories Jan. 8, according to PEOPLE.

“Well, today is the day I had to pack up Zen’s dresser. Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn’t think I would have to face this part,” Scott penned.

“But, it’s time to make room for Halo 💗 and it’s going to be okay. Girls rock blue too! So this is what stays,” the model continued, referencing the pile of Zen’s clothes on top of the dresser.

Scott’s update comes a few weeks after she posted a video recalling the birth of her and Cannon’s baby girl, born Dec. 14, 2022.

Halo Marie is Scott’s third child and Cannon’s 12th.

Zen, the co-parents’ first child, passed away at five months Dec. 5, 2021 after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Cannon shared in an Instagram post that he still felt “broken” about the loss on the one-year anniversary of Zen’s passing.

The comedian and TV host has 11-year-old twins with Mariah Carey, a 5-month-old son with Bre Tiesi, and a 3-month-old daughter with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon also shares 18-month-old twins and a 7-week-old child with Abby De La Rosa.

The Wild ‘N Out star’s three children with model Brittany Bell are aged five and under.

