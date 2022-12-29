MadameNoire Featured Video

Before the end of 2022, Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott. In a touching social media post, Scott shared that they welcomed their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, Dec. 14. Their first child together, Zen S. Cannon, died at five months old Dec. 5, 2021. Scott shared that even though Zen is gone physically, she could feel his spirit as she gave birth to baby girl.

December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍

In the video, she shared glimpses of the moments leading up to her birth and showed her birthing experience with Cannon right by her side.

The Anniversary Of Nick Cannon And Alyssa Scott’s Son’s Death Was Days Before They Welcomed Their Daughter

Their first son, Zen, died of a rare form of brain cancer Dec. 5, 2021. On that day this year, Nick Cannon shared on social media that he still experiences guilt about his son’s death.

Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily.

The Wild N’ Out host went on to share how difficult it has been for him to accept that son, who was his seventh child, isn’t here for him to love on. His baby boy passed away at just five months old.

I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth. One of my Spiritual Leaders recently told me that I am in the midst of one of the most challenging seasons of my life, but encouraged me to be steadfast and know that all of this will only make me stronger, and to not lean on my own understanding but to rely on the the peace that surpasses all. But let me tell you, it’s tough.

After his death, Cannon welcomed four more children, Onyx Ice Cole, Legendary Love, Rise Messiah Cannon and Beautiful Zeppelin.