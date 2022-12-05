MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon is still “broken” following the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen Cannon, from brain cancer in December 2021.

The father of 12 opened up on Instagram about the one-year anniversary of the child’s passing in a lengthy and emotional post.

Cannon’s message about his first child with Alyssa Scott came shortly after news broke that the TV host was hospitalized with pneumonia.

“Physically I’m definitely on the mend but mentally and spiritually I’m broken,” Cannon penned.

“Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all,” he continued. “I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary.”

“Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire heart and soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth,” Cannon expressed.

The father of 12 shared with his followers that a spiritual leader told him that he’s in the midst of “one of the most challenging seasons” of his life.

Still, Cannon said he’s encouraged to remain “steadfast” and remember that his difficult times will only make him stronger.

“But let me tell you, it’s tough…,” Cannon emphasized about the grief of Zen’s loss. “I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don’t waste your prayers on me, but I can definitely use those prayers right now… 💔 Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you eternally🙏🏾.”



