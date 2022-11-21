MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th baby very soon, but some fans are wondering if the revered entertainer will be expanding his bountiful brood in the near future.

According to the star, he “has no idea” if more kiddos are on the way. But he’s definitely in no rush. This week, while speaking to Billboard News, the 42-year-old TV host and musician said he was “good” on growing his big family at the moment.

“I don’t know, man,” Cannon told the outlet when asked if he would be announcing more children soon, according to PEOPLE. “I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

Nick Cannon’s beautiful brood

Cannon already has his hands full with 11 kids (soon to be 12). The California native’s children include sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon, and daughter Powerful Queen, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell. He is also the proud father to twins Zion and Zillion, and a newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with buzzing DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Mariah Carey and the Masked Singer host co-parent twins Monroe and Moroccan. He also shares son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott

Now, the Wild N’ Out creator is expecting his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott. Earlier this month, Scott shared beautiful maternity photos that captured Cannon rubbing on her big belly in a bathtub.

“A Blessing,” Scott wrote in the caption.

The beautiful news comes just one year after the heartbreaking death of their 5-month-old son Zen Cannon. The couple welcomed baby Zen on June 23, 2021, but the young infant died five months later due to a difficult battle with brain cancer.

During his chat with Billboard, Cannon said while he’s focused on his music and bubbling entrepreneurial endeavors, his kids are his “No. 1 priority.”

“I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that,” Cannon shared, adding:

“My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

Congrats to Nick Cannon!

