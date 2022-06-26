MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott have launched a new pediatric foundation in honor of their late son Zen.

The couple announced the heartwarming initiative on Friday, posting a few photos from a “beautiful lighting ceremony” they organized in memory of the young infant.

“June 23rd will forever be a day of celebration… Zen’s birth has now transformed into ‘Zen’s Light,” Cannon and Scott wrote in a joint Instagram post.

“We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world.” According to the couple’s post, Zen’s Light will help to “foster global excellence in hope, grief care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.” Cannon thanked the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and multiple partners for joining the inaugural event. “Can’t wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue grow to help find a cure for pediatric Cancer, further research and help console more families during difficult time,” he added.”

Baby Zen passed away in December 2021 after a difficult battle with High-Grade Gliomas–a diverse group of tumors that develop on the brain and spinal cord.

On Thursday, Scott took to her Instagram page to remember her late son on what would have been his first birthday.

“Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love,” she wrote.

“I always try my best to remain optimistic but right now I can’t help but cry out ‘it’s not suppose [sic] to be like this,'” the grieving mother continued. “In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will blow out his first candle. I will wish he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH.”

Last year, Cannon opened up to PEOPLE about why he and Scott declined chemotherapy for baby Zen.

“We were having quality-of-life conversations. We could have had that existence where he would’ve had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who’s had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a 2-month-old, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want him to suffer,” he explained at the time.

