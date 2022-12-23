MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine has finally broken his silence about the felony assault shooting trial of Tory Lanez, but some fans online have reacted negatively to the rapper’s thoughts around the case.

As closing arguments for the trial began Dec. 22, Fontaine, 32, took to his Instagram story to share a message to women, like Meg, who have been victims of “injustice.”

“To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you,” he wrote. “When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will [be] questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass .. in an instant, you can go from defendant in the eyes of the public .. to anyone with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt.”

He added:

“I pray for their protection .. I pray for their covering .. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Social media goes in on Pardison Fontaine for breaking his silence so late

While some fans applauded the Hip-Hop star’s words of courage, a few internet trolls took the opportunity to bash Pardi. Many wondered why he waited so long to defend Megan throughout the trial.

“Waste of space he is. Waiting all this time having never defended her. If she don’t dump his behind…,” wrote one Twitter user. While another person commented, “kid waiting till the last minute to show support. Yeah he bucking after the trial.”

A few internet trolls called Pardi a “simp” for showing support for women impacted by violence. Others used the opportunity to hurl insults at the “Backin it Up” rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have been dating for two years. In October, the couple gushed about their anniversary with affectionate Instagram posts professing their love and admiration for each other. According to PEOPLE, Meg and Pardi’s romance began after they met while working on the Houston native’s smash hit “Savage.” In February 2021, the “WAP” rapper confirmed her romance with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session.

It’s unclear why Pardi has remained silent during the case. After his Instagram post went viral, a few users came to Pardi’s defense on social media, arguing that he may have chosen to stay silent out of respect for Megan. Throughout their relationship, the rapper and ghostwriter has shown nothing but support for Megan on several different occasions.

In February, the Hip-Hop star put Tory Lanez in check after he tried to insult his boo on Twitter. He also came for internet trolls when rumors alleged he had broken up with Meg due to her temper.

Sadly, The Hotties haven’t been feeling Fontaine lately. During her emotional testimony Dec. 13, Megan revealed that Pardi was embarrassed about her sexual past with Lanez. During cross-examination, Meg said she lied about her intimate history with the Canadian rapper because she was “disgusted” and felt “dirty.” She also claimed that the trial had taken a toll on their relationship. The comment sent some fans into a heated rage.

We’re sending positive energy to Megan Thee Stallion during this difficult time. We can only imagine how it must feel to be going through all of this in front of the public eye.

