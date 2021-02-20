MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion is off the market. The Houston hottie confirmed during a recent Instagram Live that she is dating rapper Pardison Fontaine. While on Live, the “Body” rapper addressed the comments people on the internet were making regarding a clip that circulated last week where Pardison Fontaine is heard yelling in the background.

“People don’t know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything,” she said. “I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi. Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know … That’s my boo. And I really like him … He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y’all know.”

She added: “Y’all not about to play with my man,” she said of Fontaine, per the outlet. “He don’t even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he my boyfriend.”

Pardison Fontaine made it Instagram official after he posted their Valentine’s Day festivities. The “Backin’ It Up” rapper surprised her with a private jet ride along with a catered romantic dinner.

“SOME TIMES YOU JUST GOTTA DO THE MOST,” he captioned the slideshow.

It’s not clear how long they’ve been dating but Megan Thee Stallion did tweet that they spent her birthday together.

“I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol,” she tweeted on Febraury 15.

This isn’t the first time Tina Snow found a lover in the music industry. In 2019, she briefly dated rapper Moneybagg Yo. In January 2020, he explained why he and Megan didn’t work out.

“Two strong personalities just bumping heads a lot,” he said on the “Rap Life With Ebro Darden” podcast. “It didn’t work. You know what I’m sayin? But I always wish her the best. I’m really proud of her. The Megan I know and the Megan y’all know are two different things. Still love. It ain’t nothing like that, no bad blood. We just didn’t see eye to eye.”