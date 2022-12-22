MadameNoire Featured Video

On Dec. 21, prosecutors in the Tory Lanez shooting trial began issuing closing arguments after a week of confusing and shocking testimonies.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott urged jurors to find Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The law official claimed that Lanez, 30, fired the gun out of anger and “over nothing more than a bruised ego,” according to ABC 7 News.

“This is a case about a guy who shot a girl, then apologized for it,” Bott continued. “When Megan insulted his ability as an artist — that’s what set him off that night.”

According to a Twitter post shared by Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff, Bott displayed quotes from the “Body” hitmaker’s emotional testimony throughout his argument. One quote reportedly read:

“If I would have known that coming out and speaking my truth would come with people agreeing with me being shot, if I would known, I would have started to lose my confidence and started to feel like damn, maybe I should be dead.”

Bott pled with the court to review Meg’s testimony and bring justice to the 27-year-old Hip-Hop star.

“This is the critical question in this case: Was Meg telling the truth that afternoon?” Bott asked. “I think everybody in this courtroom knows the answer to that question.”

He added: “If you believe Megan and what she said Tuesday, this case is over. We’re done. If you believe Megan, that’s enough.”

Lanez’s defense attorney, George Mgdesyan, gave a very different testimony during his summation. The attorney doubled down on the narrative that Meg’s former friend Kelsey Nicole Harris pulled the trigger in a jealous rage after she discovered Lanez had slept with them both.

“This was about jealousy … two women that love a man and found out,” he added. He also pointed to Sean Kelly’s shocking testimony from Dec. 20, where he testified that he saw two women fighting around the vehicle before the shooting.

Social media reacts to the Tory Lanez Shooting Trial closing arguments

According to reports, Lanez declined to testify during Wednesday’s court trial. Superior Court Judge David Herriford told jurors that the “Daystar” rapper had the “absolute constitutional right not to testify” and that they are not to consider that for “any reason at all” during their deliberation.

Lanez faces one charge of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.

Across social media, fans criticized Bott’s closing argument, noting how it wasn’t strong enough to sway jurors toward Megan’s side.

“Am I the only one thinking that was a weak closing argument?” asked one Instagram user. While another social media goer chimed in: “This closing argument is very weak. It sounds like a statement written by a 5th grader. Sir do you want justice or you gave up?”

A third user wrote:

“Prosecutors on this case were terrible but given the lies in the original police report, I guess it would probably be hard put this back to together for any attorney.”

The jury will return to the Los Angeles courtroom today to hear the conclusion of closing arguments from both sides. MADAMENOIRE will be following this story as it unfolds.

