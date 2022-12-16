MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s intimate past with Tory Lanez has caused friction in her current relationship with Pardison Fontaine.

The “WAP” rapper revealed the unfortunate news when she took the stand to testify against Tory Lanez during his shooting trial on Dec. 13.

“I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed,” Megan told the courtroom of how her sexual history with the rapper has impacted her relationship with Fontaine, according to PEOPLE. During her CBS Interview with Gayle King in April, the 27-year-old star denied having a sexual relationship with the Canadian artist.

As she struggled to hold back tears, the Houston native also spoke about the challenges she has faced since the shooting.

“Every man in a position of power in the music industry has taken his side,” said Megan, referring to the support Lanez has received since the incident. “Not a day goes by without being called a liar,” she continued. “This whole thing is about who I was having sex with, not who shot me, and I don’t know why.”

The “Body” rapper added:

“I’m embarrassed because I’m a grown woman hanging with people I have no business hanging out with. Now, look at how everybody wants to view me…. How could I share my body with someone who would shoot me… Now every week, there’s an article calling me a h*e.”

Social media reacts to Megan’s fiery testimony

When news of Meg and Lanez’s sexual past hit the internet, some fans wondered if the femcee withheld her dating history from Fontaine before the trial.

“If he’s embarrassed by this, it’s probably because he didn’t know. Shame on her for not telling him before all of this came out,” one social media wrote on Instagram. While sympathizing with Meg, another user questioned why she did the CBS interview, considering the sensitivity of the case.

“I think anybody would have done what she did at the time in that interview is deny having a sexual relationship with someone who allegedly shot you, but that’s also why she shouldn’t have done the interview it was too sensitive and still very new for her to do the interview,” they commented.

“Now when you in trial you have to tell the true it makes you look crazy! I’ll be praying for her though cuz although the stories are twisted. Something happened to her!”

On Twitter, thousands of fans rushed in to defend Megan, scolding Pardi for being immature about the rapper’s past.

“@Pardi what the f*ck do you have to be “embarrassed” about? That your girlfriend had a sex life before you? Grow the f*ck up and support her or leave,” wrote one user. While another person chimed in:

“Meg lost both of her parents, betrayed by her best friend and was SHOT with bullet fragments in her feet…. But yall worried about how Pardi feels, about how we feel about her sexual history?”

Kelsey Nicole Harris recants statements from Wednesday’s trial

Jurors were thrown for a loop on Dec. 15, when Meg’s former friend Kelsey Nicole Harris took the stand again. This time, the 27-year-old social media influencer recanted some of the statements she made during her testimony on Dec. 14. During Thursday’s trial (Dec. 15), Harris claimed she forgot about the September interview she conducted with Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, where she confirmed Lanez shot at Megan’s feet in July 2020. Harris testified that she did not know who shot the Grammy-award-winning star and alleged that someone from her team said she had “stepped on glass,” according to Variety. Harris also said that Meg needed to “be held accountable for spreading false information.” On Wednesday, she made a similar statement. Harris claimed that Meg had “painted” her out to be a “bad person.”

