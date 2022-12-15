MadameNoire Featured Video

Romeo seemingly threw some shade his father Master P’s way in his recent post.

Like many celebrities, Master P recently shared an Instagram post dedicated to Stephen “tWitch” Boss who reportedly committed suicide.

“Rip to the One and Only dancing #DjTwitch and Salute @snoopdogg for celebrating him!,” he captioned the video of DJ Twitch and Snoop Dogg dancing. “These are crazy times we are living in, you can be smiling one day and Gone the next! He was suppose to be a guest DJ on a concert we were having Jan. 13th. Life is Too Short, Appreciate your loved ones……………. #Mentalillness is Real.”

This post took Romeo over the edge. On his Instagram Story, he called out his Hip-Hop mogul father. The Growing Up Hip-Hop star accused his father of not showing his later daughter, Tytyana Miller, any support as she battled mental illness and substance abuse before her death.

“Today was a boiling point,” he wrote. “Seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when its revealed.”

Tytyana Miller died from a fentanyl overdose in May 2022. She was 25-years-old.

Romeo Followed-Up With Another Comment About Manipulation

Romeo then went on to post a message about manipulation.

“Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect,” he added. “When you see people who never ask themselves if the problem is them, you are actually seeing someone who is deeply afraid of life. Fearful people can only have things their way.”

When Master P posted about his daughter’s death, he spoke against shying away from conversations about drug abuse and mental health.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” he wrote. “We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”