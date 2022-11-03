MadameNoire Featured Video

In May, Master P lost his 25-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller. Her cause of death has now been revealed.

According to an autopsy report, she died of fentanyl intoxication, People reported.

After her death, Master P shared the sad news via Instagram. In the post, he shed light on mental health and substance abuse needing to be discussed in the Black community.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” he wrote. “We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Are High Among Black People

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), overdose death rates increased 44 percent for Black people in 2020. Black people, from 15 to 24, has the largest rate increase of 86 percent. Older Black men also have high rates of overdose death rates. The CDC noted that the overdose death rate among Black men 65 and older was almost seven times that of white men in the same age range.

The Pew Research Center pointed out that even though men are more likely to die from drug overdoses than women, the numbers have significantly increased. These numbers have spiked specifically among Black women.

“The overdose fatality rate among Black women rose 144 percent between 2015 and 2020, far outpacing the percentage increases among women in every other racial or ethnic group during the same period,” they reported.

CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Dr. Debra Houry, M.D., M.P.H said these rising numbers are highly concerning and that the CDC is trying to address it.

“The increase in overdose deaths and widening disparities are alarming,” she said. “Overdose deaths are preventable, and we must redouble our efforts to make overdose prevention a priority.”