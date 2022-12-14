MadameNoire Featured Video

*Trigger Warning: This story covers death by suicide

Famed DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40 from what appears to be a suicide, according to law enforcement sources.

Boss’ wife Allison Holker alerted the LAPD on Dec. 13 that the performer had left home without his car, an out-of-character choice for the star, according to TMZ.

The outlet, the first to share the news, claims the police were called about a shooting at a hotel in Los Angeles shortly after Holker’s report.

It was there where authorities found Boss dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Boss started DJing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 and starred as a mainstay personality until the show ended in May 2022.

In addition to becoming a warm and regular face for viewers, Boss became an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020.

Other entertainment and pop culture fans may recall that Boss was a season four runner-up, All-Star contestant and team captain on So You Think you Can Dance, before he became a permanent judge on the show in 2022.

The multi-talented performer also scored some acting gigs, including the Step Up film franchise, Magic Mike XXL and Blades of Glory.

Boss’ hosting chops were displayed often on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the latter’s absences, on Ellen’s Game of Games, and Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.

Boss and Holker, a fellow dancer and So You Think You Can Dance contestant, tied the knot in 2013.

Only two days ago, the couple shared a video of themselves doing a choreographed dance routine to Alicia Keys’ “December Back 2 June.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife Allison Holker Boss, confirm early his passing in a statement issued to PEOPLE:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison began. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.

The couple share three children, ages 14, 6 and 3. Rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know are in need of help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

