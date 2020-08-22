Monica Responds To Master P’s Comments About C-Murder Calling Her His ‘Ride Or Die’: ‘You Cannot Speak On Me Because You Do Not Know Me’

When it was announced that Monica and Kim Kardashian were going to join forces to help free No Limit rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller from prison, his big brother and hip-hop mogul Master P sounded appreciative that he was going to have help. He had been trying to have his brother released from prison for years and seemed to welcome anyone that was willing to join him in the fight. After telling TMZ that “whatever anybody do that’s going to spark that plug” that he would appreciate it, he vented on Instagram and sounded hurt and offended by his brother acknowledging Kardashian and Monica before the Miller family. In an Instagram video which is no longer available, he not only called his brother ungrateful for not recognizing that his family has been trying to get him released for years, but also criticized his brother for calling Monica his “ride or die.” He also claimed that Monica got in contact with Miller seven months ago. Now she has responded.

According to HotNewHipHop, the Atlanta songstress took to Instagram and confronted Master P in a now deleted post.

“I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same!” she said. “You can NOT speak on me because you do not know me ! I have only conversed with Silkk! This matter is between you MEN, you’re brothers ! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn’t see the need to post it! “Check the visiting lists from The Parish to Angola to Hunts or better yet ask his children! You responded before you READ! I connected him to Kim 7 months ago he’s never not be able to hit me , my mother or brother and get what he needs ! FOCUS ON HIS FREEDOM!”

The No Limits Records founder sounded offended that his brother held Monica in such a high regard.

“You gotta have a heart for people that really helped you,” he said. “Monica just got divorced last year, so I’m thinking like, that’s your ride or die?” P said. “That’s cool. If that’s the way you feel.”

He uploaded a video on August 21 and said he has “no beef” with Monica and that her name was just brought up in the midst of him venting about family drama.

“We’re doing too much positive to have to deal with the negative,” he captioned. “I have no beef with @monicadenise She got caught up into some family drama that we have to fix and I am man enough to admit that. No family is perfect, we all go through turmoil but with God all things are possible. I love my brother and can’t wait till he get home. We can’t allow the devil to steal our joy. We are bigger than this!”

Watch his latest video below.