MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy is defending his relationship with Yung Miami by telling social media users to mind the business that pays them.

The mogul clarified his affinity and affection for his “Shawty Wop” on Dec. 13 while addressing Miami’s heated online exchange with DJ Akademiks earlier this week.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today,” Diddy tweeted.

“So think what you want,” the “Gotta Move On” rapper added. “But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

Diddy And Yung Miami

Diddy’s acknowledgement comes after DJ Akademiks tweeted, “Diddy different… my N**** done f***** around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Yung Miami Cussed Out DJ Akademiks Real Bad After He Called Her A Side Chick”

DJ Akademiks’ tweet referred to the recent news that Diddy and a cyber security specialist named Dana Tran welcomed a baby girl in October.

Yung Miami asked Diddy to shed light on their unique romance earlier this year on her REVOLT web series Caresha Please.

“I’m single, but I’m dating. I’m just taking my time with life,” Diddy said about his and Miami’s relationship. “We date, we’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times, go to strip clubs…”

“You’re one of like the realest people I’ve ever met, and you’re authentically yourself,” he told the City Girls artist. “And you’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Yung Miami Reminds The Game And Us, ‘I’m Single Boo,’ In Case We Forgot”