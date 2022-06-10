MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami got Diddy to come clean about their relationship on the first episode of her new web series Caresha Please.

Speculation about the two dating went viral in June 2021 when Miami posted a snapshot of her and Diddy holding hands.

Around a year later, Diddy reflected on Caresha Please about when fans first had him and Miami’s romance trending.

“It was messy, you know what I’m saying? I just — it was one of those days you know? [I] had to polish things up, press the reset button, boom, and keep it moving. Cause I’m not trying to get messy. I’m trying to just live my life and have a good time and stay out the way, but do whatever the f–k I wanna do.”

When Miami asked him to explain his relationship status, Diddy said, “I’m single, but I’m dating. I’m just taking my time with life.”

Still, the Bad Boy spoke about his relationship with Miami and confirmed, “We date, we’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times, go to strip clubs…”

Miami then interestingly pointed out that critics of the couple claim she’s not Diddy’s type. When she followed up by asking the musical mogul what he likes about her, Diddy responded:

“Cause you’re authentic. You’re one of like the realest people I’ve ever met, and you’re authentically yourself. And you’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time.”

Overall, Diddy highlighted that Yung Miami is fun, but Caresha [the City Girl’s legal first name] is who gives him good advice.

Regarding their relationship, the two talked about their first date, Diddy changing from a cheater to a “truth-teller,” putting God first and Miami wanting twins.

Outside of their romance, the musicians talked about their individual experiences with grieving, why Diddy never got married and more.

Regardless of the specifics of their relationship, Diddy and Miami’s chemistry in the first episode of Caresha Please was undeniable.

