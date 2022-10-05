MadameNoire Featured Video

Caresha and Diddy took over NYC’s streets recently — all the while several of the femcee’s counterparts were verbally tussling online.

The City Girls member and Miami native posted a snapshot of herself and Diddy in the latter’s hometown on Oct. 4.

Caresha — whose stage name is Yung Miami — rocked a chic all-Black ensemble while with the mogul outside Bergdorf Goodman.

Diddy was right by the rapper’s side in a white jacket accented with orange and brown, a white t-shirt, denim bottoms, sunglasses and Timberland boots.

Diddy posted the duo on his Instagram with the messages “11:11” and “#DiddyBackInTheCity.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Reginae Carter Spit 16 Bars On The BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher”

Caresha and Diddy’s Relationship

While the couple publicly denied they were an item for quite some time, Diddy confirmed in June that he and Caresha go together — real bad.

The City Girls star haulted rumors the pair’s romance was a “pr relationship” the following month shortly after she celebrated her “Papi” getting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards.

The two spend much of their time enjoying a lavish lifestyle, so it’s no surprise they were recently spotted outside Berdorf’s.

Diddy gifted Caresha an iced-out diamond chain with a pendant spelling one of his many names, Love.

Later in September, the rapper revealed that the mogul also got her an all-white interior new Mayback Mercedes Benz truck.

The two also enjoy exotic vacations together when they can — although Caresha emphasized they’re still single in a recent XXL Magazine interview.

Caresha and Diddy’s latest outing comes as her City Girls co-performer JT was embroiled in the messiness of a Twitter back and forth that initially began between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Read more on that below.

RELATED CONTENT: “After A Petty Exchange On Twitter, JT And Cardi B Made Amends”